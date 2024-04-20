Peralta allowed four hits and two walks over six scoreless frames in a no-decision Friday. He struck out seven in the win over St. Louis.

Peralta was in line for his third win of the year before the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 27-year-old has been terrific to begin the 2024 campaign, registering a 1.90 ERA with a 33:4 K:BB over 23.2 frames. He's forced double-digit whiffs in each of his four starts this season, including 13 on Friday. Peralta is lined up to start in Pittsburgh next week.