Peralta yielded three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings and did not factor in the decision Friday. He struck out seven during the win over Seattle.

Peralta looked terrific through five shutout frames, allowing just three Mariners to reach base during that stretch. He was then tagged with three runs in the sixth inning and wasn't able to finish the quality start or factor in on the victory. The 27-year-old forced seven whiffs with his slider and 13 total. Peralta saw his ERA rise to 3.09 with an impressive 15:2 K:BB through 11.2 frames. He's currently lined up to start in Cincinnati next week.