Peralta (3-1) surrendered three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Reds.

Peralta threw 43 pitches and allowed all three runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle down and piece together four scoreless frames after a nightmare beginning to his outing. Prior to Sunday's start, he'd been close to untouchable in his last two appearances, tossing 13 scoreless innings while fanning 17. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which figures to come Friday against Atlanta.