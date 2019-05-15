Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Moving to bullpen
Peralta will be available out of the bullpen beginning Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
With Chase Anderson (finger) set to rejoin the rotation Saturday, Peralta will transition to a relief role. The right-handed Peralta has struggled with consistency this season, resulting in a 6.16 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 30.2 innings. Peralta could rejoin the rotation should an opening arise, but he'll offer length out of the bullpen for the Brewers for the time being.
