Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors
Peralta was optioned to Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.
Since Peralta just pitched against the Marlins on Wednesday, he will head down to the minors in order to continue starting during the major-league All-Star break. Across seven starts with Milwaukee, he's logged a 2.65 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go along with a 50:18 K:BB over 37.1 innings. It remains to be seen how things in the Brewers' bullpen will shake out now that Wade Miley (oblique) is back and Brent Suter (forearm) is nearing reinstatement. Look for a plan to be sketched out during the break.
