Brewers' J.B. Bukauskas: Claimed off waivers by MIL
RotoWire Staff
Apr 18, 2023
3:21 pm ET
Bukauskas was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Brewers.
Bukauskas had been designated for assignment by Seattle after allowing two runs -- one earned -- in one inning this year at the MLB level. He was also showing an ugly 7.94 ERA through 5.2 innings of relief at Triple-A Tacoma. He'll head to Triple-A Nashville for now.
