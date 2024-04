The Brewers recalled Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

He'll join the Milwaukee bullpen as a replacement for Trevor Megill (concussion), who was moved to the 7-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bukauskas delivered a stellar 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings during Cactus League play this spring before being optioned to Nashville, but he's expected to be deployed mostly in the middle innings or in lower-leverage spots while he's with Milwaukee.