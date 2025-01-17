The Brewers designated Bukauskas for assignment Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The transaction creates space on the 40-man roster for the signing of Elvin Rodriguez. Bukauskas was injured for much of 2024 with triceps and oblique problems, but he pitched well when available for the Brewers in yielding one run with a 6:1 K:BB in six innings. There could be interest in the 28-year-old via trade or waivers.