The Brewers outrighted Bukauskas to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bukauskas has been outrighted previously, so he has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent if he wants. The right-handed reliever holds a career 5.04 ERA and 27:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings covering parts of three major-league seasons.
