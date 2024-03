The Brewers optioned Bukauskas to Triple-A Nasvhille on Thursday.

Bukauskas was expected to fill in as a middle reliever in Milwaukee's Opening Day bullpen, but he will instead head to Triple-A after turning in a 1.04 ERA through 8.2 spring innings. Should the Brewers run into bullpen depth issues during the season, the 27-year-old could be one of the first to earn a call back up to Milwaukee.