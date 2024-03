Bukauskas (finger) has struck out six while allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings through his first two appearances of the Cactus League.

Bukauskas closed the 2023 season on the Brewers' 15-day injured list due to a right ring finger tendon injury, but he doesn't seem to be facing any restrictions thus far in camp. The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to fill a middle-relief role in the Milwaukee bullpen in 2024.