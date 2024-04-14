Chourio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
He'll exit the starting nine for the second time in 14 games this season while Milwaukee rolls out an outfield of Joey Wiemer, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick from left to right. Chourio went 1-for-11 with three strikeouts while starting in the first two games of the series in Baltimore.
