Nottingham is 7-for-17 (.412) with three doubles, three RBI and a 2:5 BB:K through five games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Nottingham was assigned to the Triple-A level for the first time this year, and the early returns are promising. Despite his lack of experience at the top minor-league level, he was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, which could give him the edge over fellow Colorado Springs catcher Christian Bethancourt if the Brewers need to dip into their system for a catcher at any point.