Nottingham was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Nottingham was in Seattle's camp on a minor-league deal, and he was always a longshot to make the Opening Day roster. He played the entire 2022 season at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization and is likely to serve as minor-league depth for a club again in 2023.
More News
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners•
-
Jacob Nottingham: Searching for new opportunity•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Misses cut for roster spot•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Signs minor-league deal•