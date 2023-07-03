Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with Washington on Monday, Talk Nats reports.

Nottingham will add depth behind the dish for the Nationals and could be a candidate for a promotion later in the season. He flashed some power over 89 games with Triple-A Norfolk during the 2022 campaign by hammering 15 home runs, and he's registered six homers between stops at Triple-A Sacramento and Triple-A Tacoma through 34 contests in 2023.