Nottingham was released by the Giants on Thursday.
San Francisco acquired Nottingham from the Mariners in May in exchange for cash considerations, but he has now been cut loose from the organization to free up space at Triple-A Sacramento for the recently-signed Jakson Reetz. Nottingham, 28, hasn't appeared in a major-league game since the 2021 season.
