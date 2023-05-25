San Francisco acquired Nottingham via trade from the Mariners on Thursday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
There's no word on the return for Seattle, so it's probably cash considerations. Nottingham hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 and will head to the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants in Sacramento to operate as organizational catching depth.
More News
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners•
-
Jacob Nottingham: Searching for new opportunity•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Misses cut for roster spot•