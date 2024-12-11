The Mariners signed Nottingham to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Nottingham, 29, spent the 2024 season in the Mexican League. The catcher has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons and last saw action in the majors in 2021.
More News
-
Nationals' Jacob Nottingham: Lands MiLB deal with Nats•
-
Jacob Nottingham: Released by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Jacob Nottingham: Traded to San Francisco•
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners•
-
Jacob Nottingham: Searching for new opportunity•