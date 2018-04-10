Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Clean outing in middle relief
Jeffress threw 1.1 perfect innings in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.
Jeffress has now allowed just one run over 6.2 innings (1.35 ERA) this season, and his appearance Monday was key, as he stranded a runner at third base to end the fifth inning and then got the next three batters out the following frame. However, the most notable aspect of Monday's outing was the fact he entered the contest in the fifth inning, as he had been mentioned as a potential closer in the absence of Corey Knebel (hamstring). Even though he is throwing well and owns 28 career saves, it looks like he will remain in middle relief for now: fellow righty relievers Matt Albers and Jacob Barnes both entered Monday's game after Jeffress, and Albers looks to be the leading candidate for saves for now, with Barnes next in line.
