Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Clubs 33rd homer
Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds.
He crushed a three-run homer off Matt Harvey in the third inning, giving Aguilar 33 long balls on the year to go along with a .275/.351/.545 slash line. The 28-year-old had been fading a little, hitting .256 with zero home runs through the first 12 games in September, but he's now gone deep twice in the last four contests as the Brewers try to chase down the Cubs for the NL Central title.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....