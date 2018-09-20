Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

He crushed a three-run homer off Matt Harvey in the third inning, giving Aguilar 33 long balls on the year to go along with a .275/.351/.545 slash line. The 28-year-old had been fading a little, hitting .256 with zero home runs through the first 12 games in September, but he's now gone deep twice in the last four contests as the Brewers try to chase down the Cubs for the NL Central title.