Brewers' Jett Bandy: Starting again Monday
Bandy will start at catcher Monday for the fifth game in a row.
Bandy has assumed all the starts behind the plate in the absence of Manny Pina (calf), and he will remain the Brewers' top catcher for at least a few more days with Pina landing on the disabled list. If Bandy needs a breather until Pina returns, Jacob Nottingham would get the nod in his place.
