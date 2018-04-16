Bandy will start at catcher Monday for the fifth game in a row.

Bandy has assumed all the starts behind the plate in the absence of Manny Pina (calf), and he will remain the Brewers' top catcher for at least a few more days with Pina landing on the disabled list. If Bandy needs a breather until Pina returns, Jacob Nottingham would get the nod in his place.

