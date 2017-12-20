Chacin agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Crasnick reports that he will get roughly $8 million per year. The Brewers were intent on finding innings on the free-agent market, which Chacin will capably provide. He notched a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 180.1 innings with the Padres last season. His 4.54 xFIP and low strikeout rate points to that ERA being a bit better than what the Brewers should expect going forward. Nonetheless, in deeper leagues, he makes for fine roster filler for owners looking to chase wins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories