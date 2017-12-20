Chacin agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Crasnick reports that he will get roughly $8 million per year. The Brewers were intent on finding innings on the free-agent market, which Chacin will capably provide. He notched a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 180.1 innings with the Padres last season. His 4.54 xFIP and low strikeout rate points to that ERA being a bit better than what the Brewers should expect going forward. Nonetheless, in deeper leagues, he makes for fine roster filler for owners looking to chase wins.