Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Puts team up 2-0
Chacin (1-0) gave up no runs on three hits with three walks over five innings in a win over the Rockies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.
While Tyler Anderson pitched well, Chacin collected the win after knocking out five shutout innings to give the Brewers a two-game lead in the series. Even though the right-hander hasn't gone six innings in a start since August, he continues to give the Brewers opportunities to win with a 3.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in that time frame.
