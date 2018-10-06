Chacin (1-0) gave up no runs on three hits with three walks over five innings in a win over the Rockies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.

While Tyler Anderson pitched well, Chacin collected the win after knocking out five shutout innings to give the Brewers a two-game lead in the series. Even though the right-hander hasn't gone six innings in a start since August, he continues to give the Brewers opportunities to win with a 3.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in that time frame.