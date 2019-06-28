Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Placed on injured list

Nelson was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 26 with a right elbow effusion.

The Brewers did not provide any other details regarding Nelson's status, but according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, in layman's terms, fluid was discovered in Nelson's elbow. It's too early to tell when Nelson will be ready to pitch for the Brewers again, but he almost certainly will not do so prior to the All-Star break. Corbin Burnes was recalled to take Nelson's spot on the roster.