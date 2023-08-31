Nelson (elbow) resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.

Nelson has remained on the Dodgers' 60-day injured list all season, despite having now made 24 appearances between Oklahoma City and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the course of four separate rehab assignments. His outing Tuesday with Oklahoma City came after he had been out of action for about two and a half weeks. Dating back to Aug. 4, Nelson has now struck out seven while allowing eight baserunners over five scoreless innings across his last five outings. If he can remain free of setbacks in his subsequent minor-league appearances, Nelson could get the chance to join the Los Angeles bullpen in September.