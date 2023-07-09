The Dodgers have until Monday to either activate Nelson (elbow) or designate him for assignment, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Nelson began a minor-league rehab assignment June 10, and he's thrown in 10 games thus far, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings. The veteran hurler hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2021, though he did see some action in exhibition play during spring training this year. While Nelson has fared reasonably well during his current rehab stint, he has yet to pitch in back-to-back games or throw over one inning in any outing, which could be a barrier to him returning to the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts hinted as such Thursday, saying of Nelson, "There's the health component, that's one part of it. But also on rehab, getting the stuff where it needs to be, to be major-league-ready and serviceable. We haven't gotten quite there yet." Roberts added, "I really don't know what's going to happen on Day 31."