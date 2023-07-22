Nelson (elbow) began a second rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Nelson had to accept the rehab assignment since he had already spent 30 days pitching in the minors during an initial rehab stint. He elected to remain in the organization as he looks to work his way back to an MLB mound for the first time since 2021. Nelson made his first appearance in 10 days Tuesday, tossing a scoreless inning during which he walked one and struck out one. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated in early July that the right-hander hadn't "gotten quite there yet" in terms of being ready to return to the big club, and it's unclear how much more time Nelson will need with OKC before Los Angeles feels comfortable activating him.