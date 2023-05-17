The Dodgers transferred Nelson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Since Nelson has been on the shelf all season, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as May 29 after shifting to the 60-day IL, but he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to go by that date. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2021, Nelson was eased along slowly in spring training before he was cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in late April. However, Nelson made just one appearance in the minors before he was shut down from throwing after experiencing an apparent setback in his recovery from elbow surgery, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The Dodgers haven't provided an update regarding when Nelson might be ready to resume a throwing progression.