Nelson (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance Sunday and could be activated as early as Tuesday, Howard Cole of Off Base with Howard Cole reports.

Nelson has now pitched in six minor-league games since restarting a rehab stint June 10, allowing one unearned run and posting a 7:2 K:BB over 5.2 frames. His past two outings have been with Triple-A Oklahoma City after he kicked off the assignment with the organization's ACL club. Nelson hasn't seen big-league action since 2021, so it's not certain that he's ready to join the Dodgers just yet. However, the veteran right-hander appears to be reasonably close to making his 2023 debut in Los Angeles' bullpen, and he was very effective in that role two seasons ago, posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB over 29 innings.