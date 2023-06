Nelson (elbow) was sent on a rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers on Saturday.

Nelson was transferred to the 60-day injured list in the middle of May, and while he's now eligible to be activated off the list since he's missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign, there's no clear timetable for when the right-hander will return to the Los Angeles bullpen. He'll likely need a couple weeks of rehab appearances at least, with a chance to help the Dodgers near the end of June.