Ross (1-1) yielded seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Padres.

Ross worked through three shutout frames before the Padres got on the board in the fourth inning. Things unraveled in the fifth when San Diego plated six runs. He's allowed just two runs over 10 innings this season before Monday's rough outing. Ross saw his ERA jump to 4.91 alongside a 14:8 K:BB. Ross is projected to take the mound in St. Louis this weekend.