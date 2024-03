Ross will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Ross hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings during spring training. Wade Miley is on the injured list with a shoulder impingement, but the expectation is that he will join the rotation sometime around April 9 or later that week. Once Miley returns, Ross would be a candidate to move to long relief.