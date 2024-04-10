Ross (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Ross looked good Tuesday, holding Cincinnati to a lone run through his first six innings en route to his first big-league win since 2021. The 30-year-old right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 10 innings through his first two starts. Ross figures to remain in the rotation until Wade Miley (shoulder) and Jakob Junis (shoulder) are able to return. He's currently in line to face the Padres in his next start early next week.