Ross (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees after he gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Ross continued his boom-or-bust tendencies Saturday, as he's given up six earned runs in two starts and three earned runs combined in his other three outings. The veteran right-hander likely has some security in Milwaukee's rotation with Wade Miley (elbow) out for the season and Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) also on the shelf, but Ross has a 5.40 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through five starts and is a volatile fantasy option.