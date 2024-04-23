Ross (1-1) took the loss Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Ross held the Pirates offense in check Monday night with his only blemish being a leadoff homer yielded to Andrew McCutchen. With Monday's effort, the 30-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.05. Ross looks to continue sticking in the Milwaukee rotation with DL Hall (knee) and Wade Miley (elbow) recently hitting the injured list. Ross is slated to make his next start against the Yankees at home.