Ross came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Twins, giving up two hits and five walks over 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Making his first big-league start since late 2021, Ross threw only 38 of 73 pitches for strikes before being lifted, although he was able to avoid any damage from all the traffic he put on the basepaths. Despite the shaky outing, he might not be in much danger of losing his spot in the rotation for the time being. Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee will likely need to use a six-man rotation over the next month, as the team is scheduled for 13 games in a row and 26 over the next 27 days.