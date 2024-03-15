Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that he views Ross primarily as a starting pitcher, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy didn't confirm Ross would be in the Brewers' starting rotation Opening Day, but Murphy's statement does suggest that Ross is more likely to be sent to Triple-A Nashville than come out of Milwaukee's bullpen should the 30-year-old righty lose out on a starting job. Ross hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 and has surrendered five runs across seven innings so far this spring.