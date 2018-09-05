Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Notches three RBI in victory
Schoop went 1-for-1 with three RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.
Schoop did not start Tuesday, but thanks to a sacrifice fly and a two-run single, he tallied three RBI in a game for the first time since joining the Brewers. Schoop has had trouble finding consistent playing time of late, but he has at least been producing when he has taken the field, hitting .345/.412/.690 with three home runs and eight RBI in 34 plate appearances over his last 13 games.
