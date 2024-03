Schoop agreed to a contract Friday with Algodoneros de Union Laguna of the Mexican League, BeisbolPuro.com reports.

Schoop never caught on with another team last season after being released by the Tigers in July, though he did recently participate in the Caribbean Series. He's still just 32 years old, but Schoop hasn't gotten a sniff from big-league clubs after putting up a lowly .559 OPS from 2022 through 2023.