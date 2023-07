Schoop is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Pressreports.

Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run Saturday, which is just his third multi-hit effort through 52 games this year. He came into Sunday with four starts in six games at third base since the demotion of Nick Maton last weekend, but Tyler Nevin will start at the hot corner in the series finale against the Rockies.