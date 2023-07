Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Schoop started at third base and tallied his first two-hit effort since May 27. Since then, the veteran has hit just .170 across 21 games and he's batting .209 for the season. Schoop may continue to see starts at the hot corner, but he hasn't been a fantasy contributor to this point, and the Tigers could always decide to give younger players a look there as the season progresses.