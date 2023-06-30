Schoop isn't in the Tigers' lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Even with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado, the right-handed Schoop will remain in the dugout Friday amid his offensive woes. Andy Ibanez will fill in at the hot corner and bat third.
