The Tigers released Schoop on Wednesday.
After being DFA'd by Detroit on Friday and clearing waivers, Schoop will now look to latch on with another club. The 31-year-old hasn't lived up to his $7.5 million salary, slashing just .213/.278/.272 on the year. Schoop figures to at least land a minor-league deal elsewhere, but his days of being a meaningful fantasy contributor are seemingly behind him.
More News
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Records rare two-hit game•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Not starting Friday•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Sitting Wednesday vs. TEX•
-
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Double, two runs in win•