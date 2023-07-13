The Tigers released Schoop on Wednesday.

After being DFA'd by Detroit on Friday and clearing waivers, Schoop will now look to latch on with another club. The 31-year-old hasn't lived up to his $7.5 million salary, slashing just .213/.278/.272 on the year. Schoop figures to at least land a minor-league deal elsewhere, but his days of being a meaningful fantasy contributor are seemingly behind him.