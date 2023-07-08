Schoop was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Schoop has lost his 40-man roster spot halfway into the final year of a two-year, $15 million agreement with Detroit. He had slashed just .213/.278/.272 with zero home runs through 55 games (151 plate appearances) this season after also struggling badly at the plate in 2022. The 31-year-old infielder seems likely to pass through waivers unclaimed given that he's still owed about $3.5 million.