Hader pitched a perfect inning and struck out two to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

Hader needed 17 pitches to complete the inning, but he got the job done cleanly. The closer is now 19-for-19 in save opportunities this year. He's pitched to a minuscule 0.59 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with a 52:11 K:BB across 30.2 innings.