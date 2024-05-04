Hader issued a walk over one scoreless frame Friday. He struck out two and earned a save over the Mariners.

Hader needed 22 pitches (13 strikes) to finish off the 5-3 win but still came away with his third save as an Astro. It was his first save since April 19 and he's converted three of his four opportunities so far. He's produced an impressive 23:7 K:BB despite an unsightly 5.93 ERA through 13.2 frames. Hader has punched out seven batters while not allowing an earned run over his last four innings.