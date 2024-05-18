Hader struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Friday.

Hader made quick work of the Brewers Friday, needing just 12 pitches to snag his sixth save of the year. After a disastrous start to his Astros career -- 9.39 ERA with one save through nine appearances -- Hader has seemingly settled in with his new team. He's allowed just two earned runs over his last 12.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 4.50. He's riding a 5.1-inning scoreless streak with three saves and a win during that span.