Hader struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Hader has not allowed a hit over his last five appearances spanning seven innings, and he has a 12:2 K:BB with three saves and two wins in that span. The Astros are trending upward as well, which has given Hader more consistent work. The southpaw is at a 3.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB over 23 innings while converting seven of eight save chances this season.