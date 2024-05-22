Hader (3-3) earned the win over the Angels in 10 innings on Tuesday, pitching two perfect innings while striking out four.

Hader put together a vintage performance to help the Astros get by the Angels, which included striking out the side in the 10th inning. He's now pitched multiple frames in two of his last three outings and is showing signs of dominance once again after a rough start to the year. Over his last 11 games, Hader has a 1.26 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings, which equates to a 44.4 strikeout rate. For the year, he's now lowered his ERA to a 4.09 to compliment a 1.09 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 22 innings.