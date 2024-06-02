Hader picked up a save against the Twins on Saturday, striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.

It was a relatively easy save chance for Hader, as he entered with a three-run lead. The southpaw had worked in a non-save situation in each of his previous three appearances, though he's clearly still in control of Houston's closer role. Hader has had a few rough outings this season but is 8-for-9 in save chances and has allowed just three earned runs and struck out 33 batters over his past 19.1 innings.